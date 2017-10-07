NEWS |

 
NEWS

Police seize around 6,000 counterfeit products in Athens raids

TAGS: Crime

Police in Athens on Saturday detained seven men – aged between 34 and 44 – on charges of illegally trading in contraband goods.

The suspects, all Senegalese nationals, were arrested in a crackdown by members of the Financial Police in central Athens.

A search on their homes turned up around 6,000 contraband items – chiefly fake designer clothes, shoes and accessories – as well as documents indicating that large quantities of counterfeit goods had been mailed to other countries from Greece.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 