Metro, tram and ISAP staff hold stoppage on Monday

There will be no service on the Greek capital’s metro, ISAP electrical railway and tram network from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday as workers walk off the job.

The strike, according to their union, is a “warning” to Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis, who angered transport workers last week when he said that disciplinary action would be taken against anyone found to be actively opposing the implementation of the new electronic ticket system.

They are also accusing the ministry of being too hasty in its implementation of the new system, arguing that there are a lot of problems that still need to be ironed out.