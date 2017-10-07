NEWS |

 
Judges gear up for new protest

Following a period of relative calm in relations between the government and the judiciary, a new round of cuts to judges’ salaries appears set to trigger a fresh crisis, with unions planning a large protest this weekend.

They are also demanding to meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Seven judges’ unions have joined forces to call a protest for Saturday at 10 a.m. outside the Athens Appeals Court.

The judges oppose the new cuts, which would arise from a special salary structure for certain civil servants, arguing that they play a key role in ensuring the function of democracy and should not be subject to the same austerity measures as other public servants.

