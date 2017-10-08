MONDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos participates in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers.

The EU-Eurasia-China Business Summit opens at the Divani Apollon Palace & Thalasso at Kavouri in southern Attica, organized by The Economist Events and the Greek-Eurasian Business Council. Launching the event will be President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and participants include the ministers of Economy Giorgos Stathakis, Digital Policy Nikos Pappas and Tourism Elena Kountoura, as well as the EU’s Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos. To Tuesday. (Info: www.eurasia-china-2017.economist.com)

European Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc will address the Maritime Cyprus Conference in Limassol.

The US Embassy in Athens and its Consular Section, the US Consulate General in Thessaloniki, and all US Government offices in Greece will be closed in observance of Columbus Day, a US national holiday.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its September data on vehicle registrations.

Athens-listed Mermeren and AEGEK hold general meetings of shareholders.

TUESDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its August figures on industrial output and the September readings of its consumer price index.

Listed company Xylemporia will hold an extraordinary general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The 4th European Investment Summit on Greece and Cyprus opens at the Royal Olympic Hotel, 28-34 Athanasiou Diakou, Athens. To Thursday. (Info: www.ddc-financial.com/athens2017)

The 15th International Globelics Conference – on “Innovation and Capacity Building in the Context of Financialization and Uneven Development of Global Economy” – is held at the Demokritos National Center for Scientific Research, in Athens. To Friday. (Info: liee.ntua.gr/globelics2017)

The 10th International Scientific Conference on Energy and Climate Change opens at the Kostis Palamas building of the University of Athens. To Friday. (Info: promitheasconference.wordpress.com)

Listed firm General Commercial (GEVKA) has called an extraordinary general meeting.

THURSDAY

The 12th annual IT Directors Forum is held at the Dais Center, 151 Mesogeion, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, nkondakis@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its July statistics on construction activity.

Athens-listed enterprise Girakian Profil holds an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

FRIDAY

The University of Piraeus organizes an event on “Growth Challenges for Business Excellence,” from 5.30 p.m., at the Athens Intercontinental Hotel, 89-93 Syngrou. Admission is free but registration is required. (Info: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/37450449302)

The 11th Maintenance Forum, focusing on asset management, takes place at the OTEAcademy, 1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, kdrossou@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its August figures on industrial import prices and on agricultural and farming exports and imports, and statistics on arrivals of non-Greek residents in Greece in January-June 2017.

SATURDAY

Kariera.gr holds its Career Days over the weekend at Technopolis, Gazi in Athens. (Info: www.kariera.gr)

The 3rd Fashion Law and Business Conference is held at the Dais Center, 151 Mesoghion, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: www.flbc.gr)

The 17th PharmaPoint conference and exhibition takes place at the Ioannis Vellidis Conference Center in Thessaloniki. To Sunday. (Info: www.pharmapoint.gr)