ANEL MP says will not back gender identity bill

A leading MP of junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) has said he will not back a bill on gender identity recognition that has stoked the ire of the Greek Orthodox Church.



In comments made Monday, Dimitris Kammenos, who was earlier this year elected deputy Parliament speaker, said the bill, which would allow people to freely determine their gender identity, would open a loophole for child adoptions by same-sex couples.



A vote on the legislation is due on Tuesday night in Parliament following two days of debate.



Main New Democracy opposition has not made clear its intentions, while Democratic Alignment and To Potami have suggested they will back the bill.



The Church of Greece’s governing body has urged the government to withdraw the bill saying that it “defies customs and common sense, and, above all, destroys people.”