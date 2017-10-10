Female Lead | Athens | To October 17

The Aggelon Vima theater will be hosting a photo exhibition in the context of the Petit Paris d 'Athenes festival currently under way in the Greek capital. The focus of this year's festival is “La Femme en Europe.” The exhibition, titled “Female Lead,” highlights the various roles of women at different stages of their lives. The aim is to examine the feminine identity outside generic representations and established standards. The curators are Aliki-Zeni Koutoura, Christos Lolos and Marialina Michailidou. The exhibition runs through Tuesday, October 17.



For more information, visit www.aggelonvima.gr. Aggelon Vima, 36 Satovriandou, Omonia,

tel 210.524.2211, www.aggelonvima.gr