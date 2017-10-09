NEWS |

 
Investigation ordered into possible incitement of violence against professor

TAGS: Crime, Education, Politics

A prosecutor on Monday ordered an investigation to determine whether anyone should face charges of incitement after anti-establishment protesters pasted posters of Panteion University professor Angelos Syrigos around Athens last week, calling him a “fascist.”

The campaign is thought to have been triggered by the upcoming trial of a student sued by Syrigos over an assault earlier this year.

