Investigation ordered into possible incitement of violence against professor
A prosecutor on Monday ordered an investigation to determine whether anyone should face charges of incitement after anti-establishment protesters pasted posters of Panteion University professor Angelos Syrigos around Athens last week, calling him a “fascist.”
The campaign is thought to have been triggered by the upcoming trial of a student sued by Syrigos over an assault earlier this year.