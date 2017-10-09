Probe of main opposition leader's wife shelved

Judicial authorities have decided to shelve an investigation into New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s wife over a derivation of wealth declaration (“pothen esches”).



A preliminary probe carried out by the First Instance Court prosecutor’s office in Athens, in response to a complaint filed by publisher Kostas Vaxevanis, found that Mareva Grabowski was not obliged to submit a common declaration with her husband for the period during which the couple were separated.



The judicial officials were asked to look into whether it was legal for Mitsotakis not to include his wife’s assets – including a 92 square meter apartment in Paris – in his declaration. Greek politicians are not obliged to include on their pothen esches forms assets that belong to their estranged partner for as long as the couple are separated.