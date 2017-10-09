One killed, several injured in Glyfada bar shooting

One man was killed and another seriously injured during a predawn raid on a bar in Glyfada, southern Athens, on Sunday. According to police, two armed men entered the bar at around 4.30 a.m. and shot the establishment’s co-owner, an Albanian national who was known to authorities.



Another Albanian man was severely injured and taken to the hospital in a critical condition. Two others, Greek men who were drinking in the bar, suffered minor injuries during the shooting. The gunmen escaped after the incident.



Meanwhile, two men were arrested in the Peloponnese after five people were injured on Sunday, when a 29-year-old and 32-year-old opened fire in a coffee house in the village of Kopanaki, Messineia. None of the victims was seriously injured.