Geopolitical opportunities

With tensions between the US and Turkey escalating with tit-for-tat travel and visa restrictions, it will be very difficult for the two countries to fully restore relations in the coming years.



The widening rift dividing the two NATO allies comes on the heels of tensions between the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the West over his large-scale purges of alleged plotters in the aftermath of the coup attempt there in 2016 and disagreements over war-torn Syria.



This latest turn of events presents Greece with opportunities, but taking full advantage of them will entail serious planning – with more in the way of deeds rather than words – and practical moves which will require an understanding between Greek political parties.



However, it plainly won’t be enough to just pat ourselves on the back and tout Greece’s geopolitical significance as a bastion of stability in a volatile region. We must make the most out of our geopolitical advantages in order to reap tangible benefits.