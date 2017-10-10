ND overhauls its media team in sign of renewal

The main conservative opposition New Democracy Monday announced an overhaul of its communications department, a revamp believed to have been on the cards for some time and aimed at signaling renewal within the party.



MEP Maria Spyraki was given the post of ND’s press spokesperson, replacing MP Vassilis Kikilias, who assumes the role of shadow defense minister, until now held by another prominent ND lawmaker, Adonis Georgiadis.



ND also announced that Kathimerini journalist Constantinos Zoulas will be director of the party’s press office. Zoulas replaces Makarios Lazaridis, who is to assume the role of adviser to the party as regards policies for Macedonia and Thrace, in northern Greece, where he is expected to run as a candidate in general elections scheduled for 2019.



According to sources, the overhaul had been expected at some point this month, although some advisers to ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis had suggested that he put it off until January, after the party’s conference, which is scheduled to take place on December 16 and 17.



It appears that Mitsotakis was keen to bolster his communications team in the countdown to the party conference with the aim of emphasizing the party’s positive message of renewal.