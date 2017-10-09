ATHEX: Index rises on selective spending

Investors in the Greek stock market appeared to be cautiously positioning themselves on Monday as blue chips posted a rise – led by banks – while the majority of stocks ended lower and turnover dipped, partly due to the holiday in the US.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 750.17 points, adding 0.62 percent to Thursday’s 745.55 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 1.10 percent to close at 1,948.02 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.74 percent.

Banks had a good day, with their index jumping 2.48 percent. Attica advanced 5.88 percent, National ascended 4.04 percent, Eurobank improved 2.80 percent, Piraeus rose 2.10 percent and Alpha was up 1.27 percent.

Some of the other climbers of the day were OPAP gaming company (up 1.81 percent), Coca-Cola HBC (1.48 percent) and Hellenic Exchanges (1.04 percent). Lamda Development gave up 1.33 percent and Ellaktor declined 1.27 percent.

In total 46 stocks reported gains, 49 registered losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 38.8 million euros, down from last Friday’s 51.2 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia grew 0.69 percent to 73.28 points.