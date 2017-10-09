The increased number of inspections at food service establishments this summer appear to have paid off in areas with high rates of tax dodging by enterprises.



According to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, bars and restaurants are no longer the worst offenders in terms of tax evasion. This unenviable distinction now goes to pawnshops.



Similarly, the popular holiday islands in the Cyclades group have lost ground in the tax evasion rankings. The authority’s plan to focus on the Cyclades and Saronic islands brought violation rates down to 20 percent in the former. Corfu (pictured) had the highest rate of violations, at 59 percent.