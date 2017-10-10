Japanese businessman wants to save The Tree of Hippocrates

Japanese entrepreneur Okana Tetsuya wants to save The Tree of Hippocrates on the island of Kos, which is suffering problems due to aging. The 81 year-old businessman visited the tree on Tuesday, where he declared his interest in saving it from withering away forever.



The Tree of Hippocrates is a roughly 500 year old oriental plane tree thought to be descendent from the original tree that stood there more than 2,400 years ago, under which the father of western medicine is said to have taught his pupils. Over the years, the tree has become hollowed out and parts of it are supported by metal scaffolding.



Mr. Okana first expressed his interest in rescuing the tree two years ago and sent a group of special scientists to Kos to prepare a study on the matter. This study has been sent to the Ministry of Rural Development and is pending approval.



Once approved, the Japanese businessman says he will launch a campaign to find the necessary resources to do carry out the necessary work to save the tree.