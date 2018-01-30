Paris & Meropi Prekas | Thessaloniki | To February 15

'Paris Prekas and Meropi Preka: Two Artists, Two Worlds' is a tribute put together by the Teloglion Foundation to the two multifaceted artists. The ground-floor area hosts 70 pieces by Paris Prekas (1926-99) – including his last oil paintings depicting decommissioned tankers in clean and bold colours – while on the floor above visitors can view Meropi Preka's paintings and stained glass. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The show has been extended to February 15.

Teloglion Art Foundation, 159A Aghiou Dimitriou,

tel 2310.247.111, www.teloglion.gr