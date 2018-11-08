Hadrian's Legacy | Athens | To end-November

The National Archaeological Museum presents “Hadrian and Athens: Conversing with an Ideal World,” an exhibition marking 1,900 years since the beginning of Hadrian’s Principate in AD 117. The show aims at highlighting the Roman emperor’s immense enduring legacy in Greece, but also how he contributed to forging many of the cornerstones of Western culture. Winter opening hours, though end-March, are Mondays from 1 to 8 p.m. and Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission costs 5 euros.

National Archaeological Museum, 44 Patission,

tel 213.214.4800, www.namuseum.gr