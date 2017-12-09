Psarogiorgis | Athens | December 9 & 10

Giorgos Xylouris, known on his native Crete by the nickname Psarogiorgis as a sign of respect for the work he has done with the island’s traditional music, will be performing at the Gialino Music Theater on Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, with both shows starting at 10.30 p.m. For these two performances, the musician, singer and composer will be playing traditional tunes, original work and improvisations. Tickets cost 12-17 euros and can be booked in advance at www.viva.gr or by phone at 11876.

Gialino Music Theater, 143 Syngrou, Nea Smyrni,

tel 210.931.5600