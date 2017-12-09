Coldcut | Thessaloniki | December 9

British electronic dance duo Matt Black and Jonathan More of Coldcut fame – renowned for their pioneering work in sampling and remixing in the 1980s and pushing the boundaries of the genre ever since – are stopping in Thessaloniki as part of the band's 30th anniversary tour, for one show at Principal on Saturday, December 9. The program will include career highlights as well as tracks from the band's last album, “Outside the Echo Chamber.” Tickets cost 22 euros at the door or 18 euros at www.viva.gr.

Principal Club, 15 26is Oktovriou,

tel 2310.428.088