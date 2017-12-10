WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Pirandello Tribute | Athens | December 11

TAGS: Film

The Italian Institute pays tribute to one of the country’s most popular playwrights, Luigi Pirandello, with screenings of films based on his plays. On Monday, December 11, it will be showing “Cosi e se vi pare” (Right You Are), an exploration of the relativity of truth. The screening will be in Italian with English subtitles. It starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Italian Institute, 47 Patission, Omonia,
tel 210.524.2646

