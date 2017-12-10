Desert Rock | Athens | December 11
Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion,
The Gimme Shelter festival of films about musicians and the broader music industry hosted by Gagarin 205 comes to an end on Monday, December 11, with a screening followed by a concert. At 10.30 p.m., the rock venue will show Jeorg Steineck's “Lo Sound Desert,” a feature-length documentary about the Californian desert rock and punk rock scene, which produced bands like Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age. Local psychedelic metal-rock act Puta Volcano will then take the stage. Admission costs 7 euros.
tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr