Desert Rock | Athens | December 11

The Gimme Shelter festival of films about musicians and the broader music industry hosted by Gagarin 205 comes to an end on Monday, December 11, with a screening followed by a concert. At 10.30 p.m., the rock venue will show Jeorg Steineck's “Lo Sound Desert,” a feature-length documentary about the Californian desert rock and punk rock scene, which produced bands like Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age. Local psychedelic metal-rock act Puta Volcano will then take the stage. Admission costs 7 euros.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion,

tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr