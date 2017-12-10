WHAT’S ON |

 
Desert Rock | Athens | December 11

The Gimme Shelter festival of films about musicians and the broader music industry hosted by Gagarin 205 comes to an end on Monday, December 11, with a screening followed by a concert. At 10.30 p.m., the rock venue will show Jeorg Steineck's “Lo Sound Desert,” a feature-length documentary about the Californian desert rock and punk rock scene, which produced bands like Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age. Local psychedelic metal-rock act Puta Volcano will then take the stage. Admission costs 7 euros.

