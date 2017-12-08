ATHEX: Weekly losses contained to 1.06 percent

As the year starts to draw to a close many funds have either stopped trading their securities or are engaging in some window dressing, boosting their performance. This serves to explain the growth seen on the local bourse on Friday, after progress in the third review had already been priced in.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 740.72 points, adding 1.64 percent to Thursday’s 728.76 points. On a weekly basis it declined 1.06 percent.



The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 1.67 percent to 1,928.26 points, while small-caps contracted 0.15 percent.

The banks index grew 5.37 percent, with National rising 7.51 percent and Attica advancing 7.14 percent. Lamda Development jumped 8.01 percent.

The blue chip index will be restructured next Friday, with the exit of Attica Bank, Ellaktor and Fourlis, and Terna Energy and EYDAP returning.

In total 65 stocks registered gains, 34 took losses and 17 stayed put.

A positive feature of the last couple of weeks is that turnover has been growing in the rising sessions and dropping in the losing ones. On Friday it improved to 51.3 million euros, from Thursday’s 33.9 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index fell 0.03 percent to 71.32 points.