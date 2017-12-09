Greece, Romania, Bulgaria support Serbia’s EU bid

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, poses with Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose, left, Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, second from left, and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov after talks, in Belgrade, on Saturday.

Greece, Bulgaria and Romania said on Saturday they support Serbia’s accession to the European Union, as it would foster stability in the Balkans.

The statement was made during a meeting in Belgrade between the leaders of the three countries and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to discuss trade, energy and transportation links.

“Serbia can no longer be outside the European family,” said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, adding that “we must cooperate... and promote peace and stability in the Balkans.”