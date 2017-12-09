NEWS |

 
Drug gang members face prosecutor on Monday

Six crew members arrested on a tugboat off the coast of Crete last week after it was found carrying more than 6 tons of marijuana will be questioned by a prosecutor in Piraeus on Monday.

The six Syrian nationals stand accused of drug smuggling and organized crime for allegedly trying to sail to Malta, where the Tanzania-flagged Andreas was slated to undergo repairs, with the biggest stash of marijuana ever seized by Greek authorities.

Experts put the street value of the drugs at over 7 million euros.

