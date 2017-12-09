Poison center warns over cuts

The Poison Center at the Aglaia Kyriakou Children’s Hospital in Goudi, eastern Athens, the only one of its kind in the country, is sounding the alarm as, since 2012, it has been forced to operate with a staff of just six doctors and one pharmacist (from 10 and three respectively) due to budget cuts.

On average, each of these doctors has to work seven or eight emergency shifts on top of their regular hours every month in order to ensure the center’s basic operation, the hospital warned in an announcement.

It added that it receives some 33,000 calls for assistance each year, 15 percent of which concern suicide attempts.