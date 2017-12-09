Greek aid to Albania after destructive rainfall

Greece has dispatched aid to Albania in the aftermath of unprecedented heavy rainfall last week that wreaked havoc in the neighboring country.

Tirana had requested assistance via the European Emergency Response Coordination Center (ERCC), to which Greece responded. The Greek aid consisted of five generators, 1,500 raincoats and 100 pairs of rubber boots.

According to the General Secretariat of Civil Protection (GGPP), the heavy rainfall damaged infrastructure and some 15,000 hectares of land, and temporarily displaced more than 700 families.