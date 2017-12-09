Greek police launches new Cyberalert center
The new center utilizes voice over IP that is expected to speed up and improve services. It also allows call handlers to connect citizens with a specialized cyber crimes officer at their nearest police precinct.
The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has launched its new and improved Cyberalert center, which allows citizens to call the 11188 hotline to report cyber attacks or crimes.
