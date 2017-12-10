Some ESY patients forced to wait 18 months for surgery

The average time National Health System (ESY) patients wait to undergo surgery at a public hospital is much longer than the six-month target, while some are forced to wait up to 18 months, according to the Health Ministry.



Moreover, an informal evaluation of hospital management conducted by the ministry revealed that one in four state hospitals does not take full advantage of operating theaters due to staff shortages.



Waiting times for morning outpatient appointments at hospitals are also well over the Health Ministry target of 20 days, as in many cases people have to wait between three and 12 months for an appointment.