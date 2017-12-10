Dimitris Pelkas scored two wonderful goals for PAOK against Panathinaikos.

Olympiakos and PAOK kept up the pressure on AEK at the top of the Super League scoring four goals each as the Yellows face Kerkyra at home on Monday.

Until AEK’s game Olympiakos is at the top of the table thanks to its 4-1 triumph at Panetolikos on Saturday in one of the most convincing performances of the Reds so far this season. Costas Fortounis scored a brace, while Karim Ansarifard and Uros Djurdjevic also got on the scoresheet. Olympiakos defender Bjorn Engels had scored an own goal to equalize for Panetolikos.

Two wonderful personal efforts by Dimitris Pelkas, a penalty kick by Efthymis Koulouris and a shot by Aleksandar Prijovic gave PAOK a 4-0 win over depleted Panathinaikos at Toumba on Sunday. Both teams finished the game with 10 men each. Cash-strapped Panathinaikos languishes in 11th, four points above the drop zone.

Olympiakos is on 29 points from 14 games, PAOK has 28 and AEK (with a game in hand) is on 27 along with Atromitos that saw off Levadiakos 1-0.

Panionios lies fifth with 22 after beating bottom team Platanias 2-1, and Asteras Tripolis is sixth thanks to a 3-1 win at Apollon Smyrnis.

In two weekend games that were decided in injury time, Larissa downed Xanthi 1-0 and Lamia snatched a 1-1 draw at PAS Giannina.