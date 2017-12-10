AEK upset Olympiakos at home on Sunday to allow Panathinaikos, victor of Aris in Thessaloniki, to open a two-point gap at the top of the Basket League. The Greens are already huge favorites for the top spot of the regular season.

After no less than 13 years of wait, AEK managed to beat Olympiakos in the league, with a 66-62 score, a couple of months after also beating Panathinaikos for the Greek Cup.

The change at the bench, with Dragan Sakota taking over from Sotiris Manolopoulos, worked wonders for AEK against a tired Olympiakos that 45 hours earlier had negotiated overtime against Real Madrid. AEK lies fifth, three points off the pace.

Thanks to 18 points from Nick Calathes, Panathinaikos made it eight out of eight with an emphatic 88-70 win at Aris. It is two points clear at the summit also because the other team chasing it, Promitheas Patras suffered an 82-78 reverse at Rethymno on Saturday.

Olympiakos and Promitheas have been joined at the second spot by Lavrio, that defeated winless Panionios 83-73.

PAOK ground out a 91-87 win at Korivos Amaliadas, while Kolossos Rhodes eased to a 94-74 victory against visiting Gymnastikos Larissas/Faros.

Kymi climbed out of the relegation zone beating fellow struggling Trikala 71-60 away.