Gov't mediator's arms ended up with ISIS, ND claims

In comments related to a scandal involving the sale of Greek army missiles and bombs to Saudi Arabia, New Democracy spokeswoman Maria Spyraki claimed that arms sold by Vassilis Papadopoulos, the broker used by the government to cut the deal, ended up with ISIS.

According to Spyraki, the European Union's system for monitoring potential arms smuggling records Papadopoulos as a manufacturer of arms that ended up in Raqqa, the jihadist group's stronghold in Syria.

More specifically, bullets found to have been manufactured in Axioupoli, near Kilkis, in northern Greece, were found in Raqqa, Spyraki said, citing an EU document dated July 2014.

During a press conference last month, ND presented a document allegedly showing that Papadopoulos did not in fact represent Saudi Arabia.

According to the same document, Papadopoulos appears to have at the time acted as a representative for Jordan.

