US Ambassador to Greece hails NY business forum as chance to advance trade agenda

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt was in New York on Monday to attend the Capital Link Forum "Invest in Greece" where several prominent members of the Greek cabinet including Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos were to speak.

In a posting on his Twitter account, Pyatt described the event as "a great chance to advance the trade and investment agenda at the center of the @tsipras_eu White House agenda – and to highlight US support for Greek economic recovery," referring to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who was to address the event by live video link.

Apart from Tsakalotos, Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou and Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura were to address delegates along with several Greek and American academics and members of the financial sector.