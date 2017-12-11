No trolley bus services from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday as staff strike

Trolley bus services in the capital will be suspended between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday as workers stage a walkout to coincide with a 24-hour general strike that has been called for that day by the country's two main labor unions to protest austerity.

The union representing the workers of the firm operating the Athens trolley buses (ILPAP) said they were joining the action to protest austerity ahead of a scheduled vote on next year's budget in Parliament next week.

It remained unclear if other transport services will be affected by the strike.

