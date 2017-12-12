Fotopoulos Collection | Athens | To March 3

“Selves and Others,” an exhibition at the headquarters of the National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation, comprises 400 oil paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs and, mainly, portraits, by celebrated artists from the personal collection of the great Greek stage designer Dionysis Fotopoulos. The show at the Eynardou Mansion will be inaugurated at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, and opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eynardou Mansion, 20 Aghiou Constantinou

& Menandrou,

tel 210.523.2101, www.miet.gr