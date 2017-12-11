King's College Choir | Athens | December 13

The Choir of King's College, Cambridge, will perform works by Praetorius, Poulenc, Bach and Messiaen, among others, as well as Christmas carols, at the Athens Concert Hall on Wednesday, December 13, starting at 8.30 p.m. The world-renowned choir is conducted by Stephen Cleobury, with Henry Websdale and Donal McCann on the church organ. The remaining tickets range from 22-50 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr