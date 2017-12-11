BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Industrial output growth slows down in October

TAGS: Economy

Greek industrial output rose 0.5 percent in October compared to the same month a year earlier, after an upwardly revised 3.2 percent increase in September, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production fell 0.3 percent from the same month last year, while mining output increased 12.1 percent. Electricity production increased 1 percent. [Reuters]

