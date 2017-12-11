BUSINESS |

 
Shopping hours extended for holiday season

The Hellenic Retail Business Association (SELPE) announced on Monday that stores will remain open until 9 p.m. on weekdays and until 8 p.m. on Saturdays as of this Thursday, when Christmas opening hours come into force.

It added that retailers will also operate on the three remaining Sundays of the year from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

