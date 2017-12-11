ATHEX: Glitches keep stock market trading low

Technical changes and glitches and the payment of dividends contributed to a peculiar session at the Greek stock exchange on Monday, with mixed results and reduced turnover at the start of the week leading up to the December triple witching.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 738.47 points, shedding 0.30 percent from Friday’s 740.72 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 0.25 percent to 1,923.42 points, while small-caps expanded 2.38 percent.

The banks index gave up 0.73 percent, with Attica losing 3 percent, Alpha declining 2.33 percent and Piraeus parting with 1.65 percent, as National Bank advanced 1.47 percent and Eurobank edged up 0.07 percent.



Among other blue chips OPAP gaming company slumped 3.76 percent and Lamda Development fell 2.05 percent, while Viohalco improved 2.44 percent.

In total 86 stocks reported gains, 65 sustained losses and 40 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 12 sessions, amounting to 30.9 million euros, down from last Friday’s 51.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index posted a notable drop of 1.39 percent to 70.33 points.