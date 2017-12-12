The ENFIA unified property tax has evolved into a trap that will keep many Greek homeowners tied down for years to come as they struggle with what is an unreasonable levy.

With a housing market that is deep in the doldrums, thousands of homeowners in this country can neither sell their properties nor pay off mortgages that were taken out well before this tax even appeared on the horizon.

The majority of these taxpayers, meanwhile, see their hard-earned money being thrown into a black hole of mismanagement and waste, stoking their anger – especially among those who voted for the leftist-led government – even further.