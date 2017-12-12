Metro workers join Thursday’s Athens transport walkout

Workers on the Athens metro have said they will join a protest called on Monday by their colleagues on buses and trolley buses.



In what is shaping up to look like yet another tough day for commuters in the Greek capital, metro workers will be walking off the job from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., though this will not affect Line 1 on the ISAP electric railway, so far.

The drivers of buses and trolley buses, meanwhile, will walk off the job from the start of their shift at 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and again from 9 p.m. until the end of their shift. Commuters should plan that buses and trolley buses will start pulling off the streets at around 8 p.m. and not return to service until 10 p.m.

The walkouts coincide with a 24-hour strike called by the country’s main public sector union, ADEDY, to protest austerity.