Body of 55-year-old climber retrieved from Mount Olympus

Rescue crews worked through the night and into the early hours of Tuesday morning to retrieve the body of a 55-year-old climber who fell into a deep ravine on Mount Olympus, northern Greece. His climbing partner, a man aged 37, sustained multiple injuries but is out of danger and receiving treatment at a hospital in the town of Katerini.

The 55-year-old’s body was discovered at around midnight at an inaccessible spot that took the mountain rescue team several hours to reach.

The search-and-rescue effort began on Monday afternoon when the 37-year-old called for help on his cellphone.

This was the third rescue operation on Mount Olympus in as many days and the second fatality after the death of a 25-year-old climber on Saturday, also from a fall.

Another climber sustained injuries in that incident and two more were injured in a fall on Sunday.