FYROM's Zaev set to warm up ties with Greece

The prime minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) reiterated his will on Tuesday to reach a solution with Greece following more than two decades of disputes over his country’s name.

A day after UN-brokered talks restarted in Brussels, Zoran Zaev said officials from Greece and FYROM were working “to reconfirm their will of resuming essential talks ... to reach a solution.”

Zaev, in power since spring, has vowed to improve relations with Greece, which blocked FYROM from joining NATO in 2008 under the name “Macedonia.” [AP]