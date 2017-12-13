Gabriela Montero | Athens | December 14

Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero, renowned for her real-time improvisation of complex musical pieces on themes suggested by her audience and other sources, as well as for performances of standard classical repertoire, will be performing works by Schubert and Schumann at the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday, December 14. Tickets range from 25 to 70 euros and can be purchased from the venue’s website. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr