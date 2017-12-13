Chico Freeman Trio | Athens | December 15-18

Hailed as one of the greatest jazz saxophonists of the last four decades, an artist whose music embraces a diverse array of styles, from hip hop, funk, bebop and post-bop to the blues and melodies conjured from African and Asian scales, Chico Freeman is coming to Athens for a series of shows at the Half Note on December 15-18, along with double bassist Heiri Kanzig and drummer Michael Baker. Shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Tickets range from 20 to 30 euros and can be booked in advance on www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,

tel 210.921.3310