Police investigate gas station blast

Police on Tuesday were investigating an early morning explosion at a gas station belonging to the president of the Federation of Gasoline Station Owners (OBE), Michalis Kiousis, in Anavyssos, southeastern Attica.

According to the Athens News Agency, the blast was caused by a stick of dynamite.

No one was injured in the attack, which caused a fire and extensive damage to the premises as well as nearby homes and shops.

The fire was put out by 15 firemen and six fire engines. “Windows two blocks away shattered,” Kiousis told Skai TV.

He added that he has no personal differences with anybody and had not received any threats.