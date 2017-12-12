Greece reaffirms commitment to Paris climate accord

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reaffirmed Greece’s commitment to the Paris Agreement during Tuesday’s One Planet Summit on climate change in the French capital.

“We are reconfirming our commitment today and we jointly sent a very important message which we hope everyone will heed,” he said.

Despite the rejection of the accord by US President Donald Trump, the summit was attended by more than 50 world leaders in a bid to add new momentum to the fight against global warming.