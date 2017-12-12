Notaries put off property foreclosures again following protests

The union representing notaries in Athens, Piraeus and the Aegean islands on Tuesday announced the suspension of property foreclosures scheduled to take place at Greek courts on Wednesday amid lingering concerns about recent protests at courthouses that have turned violent.

In a statement, the union said it had taken the action “so that legislative reforms can be undertaken relating to the conducting of foreclosures.”

It appeared the union was referring to plans by the government to ensure that all property foreclosures are conducted electronically to avert violent protests that have targeted notaries over the past year.