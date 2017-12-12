ATHEX: Stock index edges lower

In a perfectly balanced trading session at Athinon Avenue on Tuesday, stocks were split down the middle between winners and losers, with the benchmark remaining rudderless.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index was virtually unchanged, ending at 738.44 points against Monday’s 738.47 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.09 percent to 1,925.14 points, while mid-caps advanced 1.17 percent.

The banks index jumped 1.17 percent as Alpha grew 1.82 percent, National ascended 1,456 percent and Piraeus increased 0.84 percent. Attica slipped 0.34 percent and Eurobank conceded 0.07 percent.

Utility blue chips stood out as Public Power Corporation rose 1.63 percent and OTE telecom improved 1.33 percent. Ellaktor fell 2.09 percent and Sarantis gave up 1.92 percent.

In total 75 stocks reported gains, another 75 took losses and 42 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 39.8 million euros, up from Monday’s 30.9 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.74 percent to 69.81 points.