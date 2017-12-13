Missing the mark

The notion of a unified Europe is in no way served by European Council President Donald Tusk’s proposal to EU leaders that would essentially scrap the refugee quota scheme which foresees member-states taking in a certain number of asylum seekers.

This is especially counterproductive given the fact that the concept of a unified Europe is being challenged from so many sides and there are many who want to see it weakened.

Tusk’s proposal, which appears to be an effort to pander to the domestic audience in his native Poland, is completely oblivious to the notion of European solidarity and would lead to an a la carte European Union.

It would be a horrendous mistake if European leaders themselves began the process of unraveling the EU.