Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes off the coast of Crete

The Athens-based Geodynamic Institute says a magnitude 4.6 earthquake has struck the area south of Greece’s island of Crete.



The institute reported that the earthquake hit shortly after 9 a.m. local time Wednesday with its epicenter located about 67 kilometres south of the town of Chania. Its depth was measured at 22 kilometers.



The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said the magnitude of the quake was 4.8 on the Richter scale.



There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.



