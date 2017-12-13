NEWS |

 
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes off the coast of Crete

The Athens-based Geodynamic Institute says a magnitude 4.6 earthquake has struck the area south of Greece’s island of Crete.

The institute reported that the earthquake hit shortly after 9 a.m. local time Wednesday with its epicenter located about 67 kilometres south of the town of Chania. Its depth was measured at 22 kilometers.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said the magnitude of the quake was 4.8 on the Richter scale. 

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

 

