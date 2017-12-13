Poll puts ND 9.4 points ahead of SYRIZA

A new public opinion poll carried out by MRB puts conservative New Democracy 9.4 percentage points ahead of leftist SYRIZA.



According to the findings of the survey, 30.7 percent of voters would back ND if elections were held now compared to 21.3 percent for SYRIZA.



The Movement for Change (the country’s new center-left alliance) would get 10.1 percent, neo-Nazi Golden Dawn would garner 6.8 percent, while the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) would net 6.5 percent, the survey shows.



All other parties are below 3 percent, which is the minimum threshold for Parliament.



The MRB survey was carried out between December 1 and 8 on a sample of 2000 people.